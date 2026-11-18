The body overseeing US President Donald Trump's ‌plan ​to end the Gaza war accused both Israel and Hamas of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities, leaving the population of Gaza in dire conditions and the ceasefire in danger of collapse.

The 12-page Board of Peace report, seen by Reuters, is the body's second to the United ‌Nations Security Council since the US-backed ceasefire came into effect 13 months ago. It offers a sobering assessment of progress made since then. The board, established and headed by Trump, is expected to present the report's findings to a meeting of the council in New York at the end of November.

"The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process," the ‌report said, warning that "a ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely." The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a spokesperson for the political office of Hamas did not immediately respond ‌to requests for comment on the report.

PEACE PLAN STALLED While the ceasefire has halted major fighting, the wider plan, which calls for Hamas to disarm, Israeli troops to withdraw and reconstruction to begin, has effectively stalled since soon after it came into effect last year.

Hamas agreed in July to a Board of Peace roadmap to surrender its weapons and transfer governance of Gaza to a civilian transitional authority, but Israel rejected the roadmap, saying it will not withdraw until Hamas is dismantled. Israel has ⁠carried out near-daily ​strikes on Gaza, while the report said Hamas fighters ⁠have also continued attacks on Israeli troops.

"Every day that Israel continues strikes against Hamas targets, it delays putting Hamas' agreement to the roadmap to the test," the report said. "Meanwhile, Hamas militant activity continues, the commitment to cease all military activities has not ⁠been met in full by the parties, and the population faces another winter in tents and rubble."

ISRAELI 'ABSENCE OF DECISIONS' Gaza's population of more than 2 million Palestinians lives confined to around a third of the coastal territory, mostly in makeshift ​tents and damaged buildings, under the control of Hamas fighters. Israel occupies two-thirds of Gaza that has been largely razed and depopulated.

The report criticised Israel's government for an "absence of decisions" on arrangements ⁠to train and deploy a civilian Palestinian police force to replace Hamas as Gaza's law enforcement authority. It said this was impeding the full implementation of the plan. It said restrictions imposed by Israel on supplies and equipment, alongside funding shortfalls, had hindered the ability ⁠of ​Gazans to prepare for and respond to seasonal flooding. Heavy rain inundated displacement camps last week across Gaza and more rain is expected later this month.

Hamas, for its part, was collecting taxes on goods entering Gaza that were impacting the availability of basic commodities, the report said. The Board of Peace was established by Trump to oversee his ambitious plan to end the war that Israel launched in ⁠response to Hamas-led attacks from Gaza in October 2023.

Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel in the 2023 Hamas attacks, while the Israeli assault on Gaza has since killed 74,000 Palestinians. More than ⁠1,600 Palestinians, including many civilians, and five Israeli soldiers ⁠have been killed in Gaza since the US-mediated ceasefire was struck in October 2025. Trump's plan received strong international backing, though the board itself has been met with scepticism from many of Washington's Western allies.

Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government remains in power in Israel in a caretaker capacity despite losing its majority in an ‌inconclusive election last month. On ‌Wednesday, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas was dismantled and Gaza ​was demilitarized.