Iran said it targeted US drone and missile sites ‌in ​Kuwait overnight after the United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, marking Tehran's first attack on the US-allied Gulf state since September. Underlining a broader uptick in hostilities in recent days, Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on Wednesday for a third time in a week, accusing Tehran of a "systematic hostile approach" towards the Gulf kingdom, where the US Navy's Fifth ‌Fleet is headquartered.

The latest attacks highlighted the obstacles facing diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East, disrupted shipping, driven up global energy prices and drawn in countries across the region. IRAN ISSUES FRESH WARNING TO 'THE ENEMY'

The Iranian army said it had targeted US drone and missile installations at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem base after Kuwait said its air defences were countering hostile drone attacks. It followed US airstrikes on Tuesday evening, when American fighter aircraft targeted a missile launch site on Qeshm in retaliation for Iranian attacks ‌on US personnel and assets, a US military official told Reuters. Iranian media, citing an Iranian official, said the US attack caused no damage to infrastructure.

Kuwait said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty ‌and protect its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat. In videos published by state media on Wednesday, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami issued a fresh warning to the United States, which launched the war against Iran alongside Israel in February.

"If the enemy repeats its mistake... we have the readiness and the plans to confront it and its supporters in a stronger, more crushing way and without geographic limitations," he said. Hasan Al Hasan, a senior fellow for Middle East Policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said Iran was undertaking a "cautious" escalation.

"But there is no ruling out further escalation, especially if the US begins ⁠to widen military ​operations, begins to widen its target set to include not just Iranian ⁠military coastal infrastructure, but also more deeply within Iran," he said. MEDIATOR QATAR AIMS TO NARROW GAPS

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Tehran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases. The conflict later spread to Lebanon, where fighting erupted between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, ⁠and to Yemen, from where the Iran-aligned Houthis have launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities, airports and other targets.

Iran has also fired at US forces in Jordan. Global oil and gas prices have shot up with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupted after Tehran declared it closed, ​while the US has imposed a naval blockade on Iran, hitting Iran's economy hard.

Qatari and Iranian officials met on Tuesday for talks aimed at "bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground," Qatari spokesperson Majed ⁠Al Ansari said. A Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it had intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Houthis. A surge in attacks on shipping since October has threatened to further strain global oil supplies. On Tuesday, a crew abandoned a liquefied petroleum gas tanker off ⁠Oman's ​Khasab.

The United Arab Emirates' ADNOC L&S said on Wednesday that one crew member was missing and 11 injured after one of its vessels was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia condemned Iran's latest attacks.

"The Kingdom renews its demand for an end to all acts of aggression, respect for international law and the principles of good neighborliness, and an opportunity for diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and resolve the crisis through negotiations," the Saudi foreign ministry said. RUBIO SEES NO IMMINENT THREAT TO ⁠WASHINGTON

Trump said on Tuesday the US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack on Washington, when asked about a CNN report that cited US intelligence assessments on a potential Iranian plot involving a so-called dirty bomb. On Wednesday, ⁠US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not think there ⁠was any imminent threat to the US capital.

Iran's Foreign Ministry denied the allegations, calling them "baseless." A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm.

"I am not," Rubio said when asked by a reporter in Manila if he was concerned about ‌an "imminent attack" on Washington. "I don't think there ‌is any imminent threat."