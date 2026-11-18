Britain's ​National Cyber Security ​Centre on ‌Wednesday urged ​organisations to keep systems updated and reduce exposure ‌to cyberattacks after US and South Korean authorities warned of critical vulnerabilities in the widely ‌used Java programming language. "We would ‌urge organisations to continue to follow vendor best practice advice and keep their systems up-to-date, ⁠as ​part of ⁠the ongoing patch wave," NCSC Chief Technology ⁠Officer Ollie Whitehouse said.

He added that AI-assisted vulnerability ​research and exploit development was reshaping the ⁠cyber threat landscape by making it faster and ⁠easier ​to uncover software weaknesses, and said "all organisations should be actively ⁠assessing and minimising their external attack surface during ⁠this ⁠unprecedented time."