Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast has ​been cleared to play ​in the Nations ‌Championship against ​South Africa on Saturday after a citing for dangerous play was dismissed. The 23-year-old ‌became the first player to be cited under World Rugby's new regulations for what was alleged to be a hip-drop tackle ‌on Peceli Yato during the first half of last Saturday's ‌43-15 victory in Dublin.

However, a Nations Championship disciplinary committee cleared him on Wednesday. "Having heard detailed evidence from Sam Prendergast and submissions made by (Irish rugby ⁠legal ​representative) Derek ⁠Hegarty and (Ireland coach) Andy Farrell, the committee unanimously determined that the player had, ⁠to the required standard, proved that the citing should be dismissed," ​the committee said in a statement.

Yato was injured in ⁠the incident and went off shortly after scoring a try. Prendergast was ⁠not ​penalised at the time but later cited. The tackle prompted an outburst on Monday from South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus, ⁠who predicted Prendergast would get off on "a technicality".

Erasmus' comments on the ⁠officiating in ⁠last Friday's loss to France led to him getting a six-match ban from World Rugby. (Writing ‌by Mark ‌Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Christian Radnedge)