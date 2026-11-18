US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient support in Congress, according to a White House official. A pivotal Senate committee ‌led by Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and physician,was due to vote on her nomination Wednesday morning. Republicans' one-vote advantage on the panel left the nomination vulnerable to a single GOP defection.

The White House is weighing Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, a former obstetrician who recently lost his reelection bid, as a replacement nominee, according to two people familiar with the matter. Overton's nomination ‌was full of challenges from the outset and the withdrawal followed weeks of uncertainty as opponents criticized her views on vaccines and abortion and questioned her ties to industry.

Trump ‌nominated Overton, a preventive medicine physician and deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, in August, three months after the resignation of former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. DWINDLING SUPPORT AFTER MIDTERMS

Some Trump officials working on Overton's nomination began to doubt whether she had enough support among Senate Republicans after the party faced sweeping losses in this month's midterm elections, costing them control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Several members of the Senate ⁠Health, Education, ​Labor and Pensions Committee, including Cassidy, Susan Collins and Marshall, ⁠lost their re-election bids.

Cassidy, whohad been undecided on Overton and had previously criticized her involvement in the Trump administration's efforts to roll back childhood vaccination, on Tuesday evening said she had won his confidence. In a tweet, ⁠Cassidy said he had been having productive conversations with members of Congress and that he believed she had the support in the committee and the larger Senate needed for confirmation.

He said the FDA head ​would be decided by the next Democratic-led Senate. Overton had appeared with Trump in August during an event touting an executive order that called for reducing the number of ⁠federally recommended childhood vaccinations and breaking up the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot into three separate jabs.

Overton's support of that order unnerved several medical groups and career FDA officials and further complicated her path, according to two other people ⁠familiar ​with the conversations. ABORTION ISSUES AND MAHA

Democrats were also critical of the openly anti-abortion Overton's stance on the abortion pill mifepristone. Overton has criticized the loosening of mifepristone dispensing restrictions under the Biden administration. The FDA is currently conducting a safety review of the drug it said will conclude by March 2027. Influential supporters of Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" movement criticized Overton's ⁠ties to corporations they oppose.

Overton has also drawn fire over vaping. A nonpartisan advocacy group called Health in Office launched a campaign on Friday branding her "Heidi Vaperton," with posters and ⁠yard signs depicting her holding a vape and ⁠urging senators to "say no" to her candidacy going up across Washington and other cities. At her September confirmation hearing, Overton defended the FDA's May authorization of fruit-flavored vapes, saying there was evidence that flavored vapes could help some adults quit smoking.

FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Kyle Diamantas ‌is currently serving as acting commissioner.