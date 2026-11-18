Yemen's Houthis have advanced in recent days against the internationally backed government, raising concerns they might launch an offensive against its temporary capital of Aden.

WHY IS THE WAR ​IN YEMEN IMPORTANT? Since Yemen's long-frozen civil war reignited this summer in a spillover from the US-Iran conflict, the Tehran-aligned ​Houthi group has made big gains against the internationally recognised government, fired on Red Sea ‌shipping ​and attacked Saudi Arabia.

The group's military advances inside Yemen have brought it control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea, a major artery for global energy and trade, and put the country's third-biggest city Taiz under siege. Houthi gains may now mean they could contemplate an offensive against Aden, where the government has been based since the war began in 2015 with backing from ‌a loose coalition of local forces and regional power Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis' drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia, and their targeting of some vessels in Bab el-Mandeb, have put Riyadh in a strategic bind and ramped up oil prices already squeezed by Iran's disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, bolstering Tehran in its wider war with the US. The conflict has meanwhile worsened a long-running humanitarian disaster in Yemen, already the poorest Arab state, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians.

HOW DID YEMEN'S CIVIL WAR BEGIN? Even after North and South Yemen unified in 1990, internal divisions festered ‌for decades before the slide into full-scale civil war.

Arab Spring protests in 2011 fractured the army and brought down President Ali Abdullah Saleh, leading to a Gulf-backed transition plan. Interim President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was widely seen as weak while the still-influential Saleh, backed by ‌powerful army units, disrupted the transition in hopes of regaining power.

The Houthis advanced south in 2014, entering the capital Sanaa with the connivance of Saleh. They and southern separatists rejected a proposed new constitution and in early 2015 the Houthis arrested Hadi and forced him to resign. He escaped and fled to Aden, declaring Houthi rule in Sanaa illegitimate. As the Houthis pursued Hadi, battling army units loyal to the government, Saudi Arabia mustered an Arab coalition and launched an air campaign to reinstate him.

There was bitter fighting in Aden, Taiz and Marib but front lines solidified by 2016, leading to years of military deadlock until a 2022 truce that largely held until this ⁠summer. WHO ARE THE HOUTHIS ​AND WHY ARE THEY ADVANCING?

Starting in the late 1990s as a ⁠revival movement of the Zaydi school of Shi'ite Islam in north Yemen, the Houthis repeatedly fought the government. When Yemen's central state began disintegrating in 2011, the Houthis took advantage, gaining more ground and developing a relationship with Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

After seizing Sanaa in 2014 they imposed a system of rule that, a Reuters ⁠investigation found, silences critics, diverts international aid and forces children into military service. The Houthis say they are returning Yemen to the values of the Koran. Since the 2022 truce, the Houthis have taken part in regional conflicts, often acting alongside Iran. They fired at Israel and ships in the Red Sea from ​2023 to 2025 over Israel's war in Gaza.

Since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 this year, the Houthis have resumed firing on Red Sea shipping as well as on airports and energy facilities inside Saudi Arabia. They appear ⁠militarily stronger since the civil war resumed, with a lightning advance on the Red Sea in September and steady gains on the Taiz front.

Some of their success is down to splits on the government side. But they also benefit from working with advisers from Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, senior Iranian sources say. Their weapons are also much more sophisticated ⁠now — ​drones and missiles assembled locally that can pinpoint targets a long way off.

WHO'S ON THE GOVERNMENT SIDE AND WHY IS IT LOSING GROUND? Although the government has been formally based in Aden since early in the civil war, many of its leadership have spent long stretches working from Saudi Arabia.

It is recognised at the United Nations as Yemen's legitimate government. Hadi, who was interim president at the start of the war, was nudged aside in 2022 in favour of a Presidential Council under Rashad al-Alimi in an effort to ease deep divisions in ⁠an anti-Houthi camp comprising numerous groups with competing agendas.

On the northern frontline of Marib and al-Jawf, the pro-government force, backed by Riyadh, emerged from the original army split in 2011. Its leadership were aligned with Yemen's Muslim Brotherhood affiliate, the Islah party — putting them at odds ⁠with the United Arab Emirates, which sees the Brotherhood as an existential foe.

In ⁠southern Yemen, scene of the most intense warfare since the conflict resumed, the military coalition is more divided. Rival military groups comprise southern separatist factions, conservative Sunni Salafis and forces linked to other factions. A violent split last December between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has further fragmented the coalition. The two countries had previously worked together to organise, fund, arm and train the anti-Houthi forces.

Saudi efforts to bring other ‌allies into the war against the Houthis have ‌faltered. The United States has refused to be drawn in directly. Turkey, Pakistan and Egypt have promised to give defensive support but not to ​intervene on the ground. (Writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Gareth Jones)