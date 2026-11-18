Israeli tanks advanced in an area of the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, witnesses said, and the Israeli military said its ‌forces were targeting Hamas infrastructure outside areas that Israel controls in the enclave. Witnesses said some Israeli tanks rolled onto the main Salahudeen road, west of the Yellow Line that marks the boundary of the two-thirds of the Gaza Strip still under Israeli control despite a ceasefire that has lasted more than a year.

Some residents ‌said the tanks' advance was the first ground raid since a 2025 ceasefire. An Israeli airstrike near the army raid killed one person, Palestinian ‌medics said. The medics said the Israeli military killed two other people in separate incidents earlier on Wednesday in Deir al-Balah and Gaza City. The military said it was not aware of any incident in Deir al-Balah.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the military was carrying out an operation targeting "Hamas infrastructure" west of the Yellow Line in central Gaza and that it had ⁠struck a militant ​in southern Gaza earlier on Wednesday. Witnesses ⁠said the ongoing Israeli raid, gunfire and tank shells heard in the area forced some families in nearby shelters to flee.

An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the Israel-Gaza war ⁠but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured Hamas' disarmament. HAMAS SEES A 'DANGEROUS ESCALATION'

Israel, which says Hamas has recently been regrouping and rearming, has stepped up attacks against the ​Islamist group. Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to derail the US-brokered ceasefire agreement. Hamas said the Israeli military's raid, along with the forced evacuation ⁠of homes northeast of Nuseirat camp, was a dangerous escalation and flagrant ceasefire violation, showing Israel is reneging on its commitments. Israel's military did not immediately respond to the comment.

The body overseeing ⁠US ​President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war accused both Israel and Hamas of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities, leaving the population of Gaza in dire conditions and the ceasefire in danger of collapse. The 12-page Board of Peace report, seen by Reuters, is the body's ⁠second to the United Nations Security Council since the US-backed ceasefire came into effect 13 months ago.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians ⁠have been killed since the ceasefire went ⁠into effect, while the Israeli military says 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched there after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 ‌people in southern Israel ‌in an attack on October 7, 2023.