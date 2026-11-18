The ​S&P ​500 ‌and tech-heavy Nasdaq opened ​higher on Wednesday ‌after Nvidia's upbeat revenue forecast calmed investor concerns about the ‌chip bellwether's future and ‌improved sentiment for AI-linked stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average ​fell ⁠132.1 points, or 0.26%, at the ⁠open to 50627.36. The ​S&P 500 rose 15.2 points, or ⁠0.21%, at the open ⁠to ​7355.69, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 157.8 ⁠points, or 0.65%, to ⁠24486.175 ⁠at the opening bell.