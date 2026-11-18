The wait is over. After 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs, gamers finally got into Vice City as "Grand Theft Auto VI" started to roll out across the world, the most anticipated video game release in history. The game went online as midnight struck in New Zealand and hours later in Australia, with launches set to follow the clock in other regions. Miami, the inspiration for ‌the game's setting, will be one of the last places to get in on the action.

Millions of players have already downloaded the game to their consoles in anticipation, with many expected to take time off work to play the latest installment in a franchise that since its 1997 debut has become one of the best-selling video game series of all time. "I've waited 13 years, man, 13 years!" said 33-year-old Sydney gamer Asif Mir as he started to play and livestream in his gaming room at midnight, relishing the early moments. "This is blowing my mind, the graphics, wow!"

"There's no way I'm skipping the midnight release launch ‌for the most, probably the greatest game of all time," Mir said. With strong initial reviews, the game — available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles — could rake in billions for maker Take-Two Interactive, whose Rockstar Games is behind the production. Its US shares rose in ‌premarket trading.

The original "Grand Theft Auto" looks basic by today's standards and its missions — stealing cars and carrying out jobs for crime syndicates — angered politicians and parents. But it delighted gamers. Each successive release delivered more sophisticated graphics and storytelling. "Grand Theft Auto V", released in 2013 and set in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles, became one of the biggest-selling video games ever.

While retaining the series' trademark mix of crime, driving and morally dubious missions, it added activities ranging from parachute jumps to cinema visits and radio stations satirising US culture. 'TRULY ASTONISHING': GAME GETS STRONG USER REVIEWS

The action now moves to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida. From previews, fans know a little. Play will ⁠switch between two leading ​characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They are partners in crime and romantically ⁠involved — just how romantically will be up to the player. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving and a zoo. But much remains to be revealed.

GTA VI could prove less provocative than its predecessors, said Tore Olsson, a history professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who teaches a course on US history since 1980 through the GTA games. The game sits ⁠more within mainstream culture than in the past, and its promotional materials suggest it will reward more ethical play styles, he said. "There's no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law. But I don't think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed ​penalise those who choose to play that way," said Olsson.

Early sales have been strong, with analytics firm Sensor Tower estimating some 17 million copies sold for more than $1.65 billion as of Wednesday. With so much anticipation, the risk of disappointment is high. Play that is perceived as ⁠too easy or too hard, an unsatisfying storyline, or significant bugs and glitches at launch can all affect a game's reputation and future sales.

First reviews were overwhelmingly positive, however, with a 99 score on aggregator site Metacritic, a mark matched by only one other title, Nintendo's 1998 classic "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." Entertainment website GamesRadar+ said Rockstar had built a world of "truly astonishing scale, ⁠scope, ​and quality". Video game website Eurogamer Poland cited some dips in performance, but said those did "little to dull the shine of one of the best and most engrossing games of this generation".

'I WILL BE UNCONTACTABLE' The main part of the game is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete, so full reactions will not be available immediately. But some fans have said they will stay up all night and/or take the day off work to dive straight in.

"(When) 'Grand Theft Auto V' came out I was a child, and so the anticipation is crazy," said Brayden Whaley, a 23-year-old content creator from Los ⁠Angeles. "For me personally, I'm going to enter flow state and what that means is basically I'm going to complete the entire game and not get off of it until I complete it."

Luke Maxwell, a 27-year-old father of two who works in sales on Australia's Gold Coast, said ⁠the wait for the game had been "very much hell" and he had booked ⁠time off from work so he could get stuck in straightaway. "I've already told the whole family, don't bother me, don't talk to me," he said. "I'm going to be playing this game, and I will be uncontactable."

Some fans elsewhere are trying to gain access up to a day early by changing their Xbox console region to New Zealand. "I'm in the UK, so instead of waiting until midnight Thursday, I'll be playing Wednesday at 11 a.m., ‌which is midnight in NZ," one Reddit user posted.

(Additional ‌reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in New York, Matt Silverstein in Los Angeles, Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk and Christine Chen in Sydney; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien and ​Adam Jourdan; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Kate Mayberry, Mark Potter and Catherine Evans)