Russian ​athletes ‌will not ​be allowed into the Czech ‌Republic, which is hosting the women's Under-18 ice hockey ‌world championship in January, ‌Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Wednesday.

Metnar, in comments ⁠to ​Czech ⁠Television, reiterated that the government would ⁠not be issuing visas ​for Russian athletes. He added ⁠that the ministry also ⁠had ​legal instruments to prevent entry for athletes ⁠receiving visas from other ⁠states ⁠in Europe's border-free Schengen zone.