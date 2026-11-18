Russian athletes not allowed entry into the Czech Republic, minister says
Russian athletes will not be allowed into the Czech Republic, which is hosting the women's Under-18 ice hockey world championship in January, Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Wednesday.
Metnar, in comments to Czech Television, reiterated that the government would not be issuing visas for Russian athletes. He added that the ministry also had legal instruments to prevent entry for athletes receiving visas from other states in Europe's border-free Schengen zone.