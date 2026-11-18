The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a new €45 billion ($49.45 billion) loan to Ukraine for 2027, to ​be repaid through future war reparations by Russia.

Here are the answers to key ​questions about the plan. WHY A NEW LOAN?

The loan from ‌the ​European Union would cover around two-thirds of Ukraine's anticipated funding gap of €70 billion for next year, with the remainder to come from Ukraine's other international partners. The Commission said additional funding was needed because the war with Russia had intensified. Strikes on Ukraine's energy and civilian ‌infrastructure and disruption to Black Sea shipping have hit the economy and reduced government revenue, while military spending needs have increased.

EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said Russia was expected to double its deployment of drones next year to 20 million units and that Ukraine would need to keep pace. As a result, Ukraine was expected to spend 62% of its military budget on drones. From ‌the new loan, up to €20 billion would be for general budget support and up to €25 billion for military assistance.

Disbursements would be tied to Ukraine continuing reforms, particularly in the ‌rule of law, anti-corruption efforts and public finance management. WILL ALL EU MEMBERS SUPPORT THIS?

EU leaders already agreed a €90 billion loan to fund Kyiv in 2026 and 2027, but only after three countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia - opted out of financial participation. The legislation underpinning the new loan will come in two parts - a proposal for the loan itself and a proposal to amend the EU's long-term budget to provide for loan guarantees. Both would ⁠require approval ​from EU governments and the European Parliament, while the ⁠budget amendment would need unanimous support from EU member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that all 27 EU members would back the new €45 billion loan. While some governments were primarily interested in civilian assistance, ⁠all member states had explicitly said they wanted to support Ukraine, she said. The structure of the loan would allow support for both civilian spending and military needs.

Von der Leyen said the new facility ​would be incorporated into the next seven-year EU budget for 2028-2034, making it easier to accommodate than the previous €90 billion loan, which was more an add-on to the ⁠existing EU budget. Negotiations over the next long-term EU budget are continuing. The budget will need sufficient headroom to guarantee the loan and cover associated interest costs.

WHO WOULD PAY THE INTEREST ON THE LOAN? Technically Ukraine is responsible for ⁠paying ​the interest, first due in 2028. However, the EU would provide what it calls a "borrowing cost subsidy", likely covering 100% of those costs. The subsidy is estimated at €2 billion to €2.5 billion a year.

The money is given as a "limited recourse" loan, meaning that Ukraine will pay back the principal only after receiving reparations from Russia. Under the Commission proposal, the ⁠EU would reserve the right to use Russia's immobilised cash balances to repay the loan. Some windfall profits generated by those balances, typically €4 billion to €6 billion a year, could also ⁠be used to support repayment.

COULD OTHER COUNTRIES TAKE PART ⁠IN THE LOAN? The proposal also contains provisions to make it easier for other countries to provide guarantees or to secure loans against future revenues from Russian assets.

The Commission proposes allowing non-EU countries with high credit ratings to support Ukraine by providing guarantees to the EU ‌budget rather than setting up ‌and administering their own aid programmes. Such guarantees would be capped at €5 billion. ($1 = 0.9101 euros)

(Reporting ​by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ros Russell)