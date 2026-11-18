World number three Carlos ​Alcaraz eased past Daniil ​Medvedev 6-2 6-4 on ‌Wednesday to ​move to the brink of a semi-final spot at the season-ending ATP Finals. Alcaraz, seeking his ‌maiden ATP Finals title, has now stretched his winning run to 11 matches after clinching back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He has won ‌three titles since coming back to the tour at the US ‌Open following a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

He must wait for the other group match between Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe to find out whether ⁠he ​has secured a ⁠last-four spot with a match to spare. The 23-year-old found little resistance as he clinched ⁠the first set thanks to two consecutive breaks. Alcaraz picked up where ​he left off with another early break in the second and ⁠Medvedev, ATP Finals champion six years ago, was unable to match the Spaniard's power.

Alcaraz, ⁠who ​this year became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at the ⁠Australian Open, took a medical timeout and had his left thigh bandaged. It ⁠had no impact ⁠on his game, however, as he served out the match and clinched victory when Medvedev sent a ‌return into ‌the net.