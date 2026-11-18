More than 10 ​schools in Spain's northwestern region ​of Galicia were ‌evacuated on Wednesday ​after receiving false bomb threats by email, the National Police said, a week ‌after thousands of schools in Italy were targeted by similar hoaxes. The emails were sent directly to the schools, a police spokesperson added, ‌without revealing their content. The spokesperson said authorities could not ‌confirm the exact number of affected schools.

Specialised police units found no suspicious devices. The threats were the latest in a series of hoaxes and cyberattacks ⁠that ​have also ⁠targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems and broadcasters across Europe.

The Italian government ⁠said last week public buildings should be cleared only if there ​was concrete evidence of danger. Authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland ⁠and the Republic of Ireland said last week many schools had received ⁠similar threatening ​emails from abroad, but classified them as hoaxes and allowed classes to continue.

Some European officials suspect Russia may ⁠be behind a campaign of disruption to everyday life in European nations supporting ⁠Ukraine ⁠after Moscow's invasion. Russia denies involvement and accuses the West of a smear campaign.