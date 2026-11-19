After 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more ‌in production ​costs, "Grand Theft Auto VI" rolled out across the globe on Thursday, gaining rapturous early reviews for the most anticipated video game release in history. The game, which could bring in billions of dollars for its developer, Take-Two Interactive studio Rockstar Games, raced to the top of Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99, a mark matched by only one other title, Nintendo's 1998 classic "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time".

The game went online as midnight struck in New Zealand on Thursday, with launches ‌following the clock worldwide, spurring parties, posts from world leaders, and some companies giving employees the day off to play it. "It is the best game that's ever been made and we're only 20 minutes deep," said 33-year-old Asif Mir as he started to play and livestream just after midnight in Sydney, one of the first places where the game was unlocked.

In London, gamers counted down to the release at parties across the city. "Today has been a day that I have waited for my whole life," said 20-year-old influencer Archie Whitby.

"To be living it, it feels almost dystopian. It doesn't feel real." Miami, the inspiration for the game's fictional Vice City setting, was one of the last places to get ‌in on the action.

The city's NBA team, the Miami Heat, celebrated the release with a Vice City-themed match against the Milwaukee Bucks, with the court and stadium adorned with the game's colours of neon pink and blue. Millions of players have already downloaded the game to their consoles, with many taking time off work — ‌or calling in sick — to play the latest installment in a franchise that since its 1997 debut has become one of the best-selling video game series of all time.

"It's the Star Wars of this generation," said Joost van Dreunen, adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business. "It's a synchronized, shared event. So millions of people will all want to be there the first couple of days, the first few weeks of experiencing it as it goes live."

Strong initial reviews of the game — available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles — helped push up Take-Two Interactive's US shares by 6.5% on Wednesday afternoon in New York. 'TRULY ASTONISHING': GAME GETS STRONG USER REVIEWS

The original "Grand Theft Auto" looks basic by today's standards, with a storyline — stealing cars and carrying out jobs for crime syndicates — that angered politicians and parents, ⁠even as it delighted ​fans. But as the series progressed it became increasingly sophisticated, mixing its trademark crime, driving and ⁠morally dubious missions with activities ranging from parachute jumps to cinema visits and radio stations satirizing US culture.

"Grand Theft Auto V", released in 2013, was set in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles. The action now moves to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida. Play will switch between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. ⁠They are partners in crime and romantically involved — just how romantically will be up to the player. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving and a zoo. But much remains to be revealed.

GTA VI could prove less provocative than its predecessors, said Tore Olsson, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who teaches a course on US history since 1980 through the GTA ​games. The game sits more within mainstream culture now and its promotional materials suggest it will reward more ethical play styles, he said. "There's no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law. But I don't think the new game will require ⁠players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed penalize those who choose to play that way," said Olsson.

Having Lucia as one of the two lead characters should help address complaints about a lack of playable female characters in previous iterations of GTA. Women will be an estimated 4 out of 10 GTA VI players in the US, according to a Bain survey. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated that so far over 17 million ⁠copies ​have been sold for more than $1.65 billion.

With so much anticipation, the risk of disappointment is high. Play that is perceived as too easy or too hard, an unsatisfying storyline, or significant bugs and glitches at launch can all affect a game's reputation and future sales. With the main part of the game estimated to take around 50 hours to complete, full reactions were not available immediately. But initial reviews from gaming industry experts were almost universal in their high praise.

Entertainment website GamesRadar+ said Rockstar had built a world of "truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality". This release "will be talked about for years to come" and was "well worth the 13-year wait," said PC Games. Various outlets ⁠called it a "masterpiece." While some economists have warned about lost productivity as gamers take time off from work, consumer analysts said the economy could also receive a boost from sales of the game, consoles, storage upgrades, and even food delivery services.

In India, home to hundreds of millions of gamers and where Prime Minister Narendra Modi ⁠posted Grand Theft Auto-inspired social media content on Thursday, some firms gave employees the day off. "In ⁠the spirit of work-life balance, we're offering an optional day off on 19th November so that you can work hard on your missions, like you always do," consumer electronics brand Boat, which has about 500 employees, said in a social media post.

In Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's largest gaming market and worth about $1.7 billion, there was a similar frenzy. Nuzul Ramadhani Sumahna, a 25-year-old software engineer, stayed up eight hours playing the game.

"When I get angry or frustrated, it allows me to vent and curse," ‌he said. "It feels freeing." (Additional reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in ‌New York, Matt Silverstein in Los Angeles, Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk, Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Christine Chen in Sydney and Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien, Adam Jourdan and ​Alasdair Pal; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Kate Mayberry, Mark Potter and Catherine Evans)