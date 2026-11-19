UniCredit and Germany have reached agreement on the big sticking points in the Italian bank's takeover of Commerzbank, a major development in the two-year battle for control of the German lender. The agreement, laid out in a letter from UniCredit CEO Andrea ‌Orcel to German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil as well as a separate statement to Reuters from the German minister, states that the merged bank's German headquarters will remain in Frankfurt as a listed entity, a key German demand.

But in a concession to UniCredit, Germany has given up its insistence on naming two supervisory board members to Commerzbank. A combination of UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion ($1.4 ‌trillion) in assets across two of the euro zone's largest economies in one of the most significant cross-border European banking deals in years.

In the letter dated November 18 and seen by ‌Reuters, Orcel said he was "prepared to commit" to a series of binding principles and thanked Klingbeil for discussions, "which have allowed us to find common ground." UniCredit also pledged to put German nationals on UniCredit's board of directors.

Klingbeil, in his statement to Reuters, said Germany "supports a swift process and an orderly transition of control." "We have reached common ground and UniCredit has made clear commitments to Germany as a business location, to the rights of Commerzbank employees and to a continued constructive dialogue with the works ⁠council," Klingbeil ​said, referring to a body of elected employee representatives.

GERMAN ⁠GOVERNMENT STAKE Commerzbank said in a statement it welcomed UniCredit's commitments. It said the German bank's management would "work together with UniCredit to develop a strategy that builds on the strengths of both banks."

The agreement sets the stage for a series of ⁠events, including UniCredit taking formal control, its consolidation of Commerzbank on its own balance sheet, as well as the nomination of new supervisory board members who could appoint new management. Orcel pounced on Commerzbank in 2024, catching the lender and the ​government off guard by discreetly building up a holding. Commerzbank and Berlin tried to prevent the takeover, but gave in after UniCredit amassed a stake nearing 50%.

Commerzbank employees have ⁠long been against a deal, in part due to Orcel's stated plans to cut jobs in Germany. A key representative of Commerzbank's workforce said on Thursday that he welcomed the agreement for its commitment to Frankfurt as German headquarters but warned that current employee ⁠contracts ​remain valid.

"If those agreements are respected as announced, there may not be years of confrontation ahead," said Sascha Uebel, head of Commerzbank's works council. "Ultimately, it is now in Andrea Orcel's hands how we, as employees, will receive him here," he told Reuters.

The German government holds a 13.3% stake in Commerzbank following a bailout during the global financial crisis. The sale of the federal government's stake ⁠remains an open question. Orcel's letter said UniCredit's agreements "set the basis for the disposal of the government's stake", but Klingbeil's statement contains no commitment to sell.

Klingbeil and Orcel met in September over the ⁠Italian bank's hostile €45 billion approach. Both called the talks "constructive" ⁠but differences remained. Since then, the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the US Federal Reserve have given a green light to a deal, clearing regulatory hurdles.

Earlier this month, Commerzbank said that it was "convinced" a deal between the two banks could create value, in a markedly more bullish stance on ‌a potential tie-up it had ‌long resisted. ($1 = 0.9115 euros)