Russian ​air defence systems repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on ‌oil facility in the Tatarstan region east of Moscow on Thursday,local authorities said, as Ukraine pounded ‌Russian energy infrastructure during the APEC summit ‌in Shenzhen.

"An oil facility was targeted. Thanks to the automatic fire suppression system and the coordinated ⁠efforts ​of ⁠security services, a major fire was prevented," said Gyuzel ⁠Khabutdinova, the head of the Almetyevsk district. Debris also ​damaged several civilian facilities, but there were no ⁠injuries or casualties, Khabutdinova added.

Ukraine has continued ⁠strikes ​on Russian oil facilities and infrastructure ahead of trilateral talks between Russian, Chinese and ⁠US leaders in China, hitting the strategic ⁠Crimean Bridge ⁠on Thursday for third time in a week.