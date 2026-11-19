Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 drivers go small as Lego puts entire grid in plastic

Formula One has long been a sport of tiny margins, and now Lego has made its drivers ​tiny too. The Lego Group and Formula One unveiled a new Speed Champions collection on Wednesday featuring all 22 drivers from the 2026 grid ​as minifigures, alongside buildable versions of each of the championship's 11 cars.

Tennis-Alcaraz calm over hamstring scare at ATP ‌Finals ​after injury-hit season

Carlos Alcaraz said he was still feeling a hamstring problem that he picked up in his ATP Finals victory over Daniil Medvedev, but a recent spell on the sidelines had taught him to stay composed when his body throws another obstacle in his path.

The world No. 3 needed a medical timeout to have his left thigh strapped midway through his meeting with Medvedev in the season finale on Wednesday, but completed a 6-2 6-4 win.

Brooks Koepka has 'big' 2027 ‌Ryder Cup goal: 'I need to pick it up'

This week's season-ending RSM Classic is chock full of grizzled journeymen trying to save their PGA Tour playing status, youngsters trying to earn their first cards on the world's premier tour -- and a five-time major winner in the prime of his professional golf years. It was a mild surprise when Brooks Koepka did not withdraw before Monday's noon ET deadline. The 36-year-old is making his debut at Sea Island, Ga., and is far and away the most accomplished player in the field.

NHL roundup: Habs halt Connor Hellebuyck's hot start with Devils

Lane Hutson's third assist of the night came on Jake Evans' tiebreaking goal early in the third period ‌as the Montreal Canadiens edged the Devils 3-2 on Wednesday, ending goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's unbeaten start with New Jersey in Newark, N.J. Hutson got the puck to Oliver Kapanen, who found an open Evans, whose well-placed shot glanced off Hellebuyck and into the net at 6:17 of the third to snap a ‌2-2 tie.

Tennis-Alcaraz overpowers Medvedev, cruises into ATP Finals last four

World number three Carlos Alcaraz eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to power into the last four with a match to spare at the season-ending ATP Finals. Alcaraz, seeking his maiden ATP Finals title, needed just 72 minutes to stretch his winning run to 11 matches after clinching back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He has won three titles since coming back to the tour at the US Open following a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

Giants' John Harbaugh wants J.J. McCarthy aggressive -- and smart

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh wants to maintain an aggressive offensive approach with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but he isn't prepared to sacrifice sound decision-making in pursuit of big plays. Harbaugh said Wednesday that the Giants will do whatever is necessary ⁠to beat the visiting ​Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, although he stopped short of committing to a more pass-heavy game ⁠plan.

Motor racing-Norris casts Russell as F1's Bond candidate

Lando Norris has nominated George Russell as Formula One's most likely James Bond, citing the Mercedes driver's fondness for suits and apparent readiness to trade the paddock for a licence to kill. Asked which current driver would best suit the role of Britain's best-known fictional spy, McLaren's Norris offered a swift answer.

Ice hockey-Sirens rely on returning defense ahead of PWHL season

The ⁠New York Sirens will rely on a veteran cast of blueliners ahead of a new season in a rapidly evolving PWHL, players said on Wednesday, as they chase the playoffs after three years of crushed hopes. The league opens its fourth season next month with four expansion teams, after adding another two last year, and announced an expanded playoffs format and new conference ​structure designed to build rivalries in the women's game.

Soccer-US women's coach Hayes leaning on veterans for World Cup qualifier

US women's national team coach Emma Hayes will rely on veteran players to guide the team during their World Cup qualifying campaign this month, with a coveted direct ticket to Brazil on ⁠the line. Hayes on Wednesday named her 23-player squad for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, where a quarter-final win against El Salvador on November 27 would secure their qualification to next year’s World Cup.

Boxing-Former world champion Linares says he has been detained by ICE

Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares said he is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being detained on Sunday in El Paso, ⁠Texas. Linares, who ​won 47 of his 56 bouts in a nearly 21-year professional career, held titles at lightweight, featherweight and super featherweight. He retired in 2023.

Sloane Stephens' L.A. home targeted by burglars

Tennis star Sloane Stephens' home was the target of an attempted burglary Tuesday night, Los Angeles Police told ABC News. Stephens, 33, was not home when police responded after a silent alarm was triggered at around 9 p.m. PT.

Motor racing-Leclerc surprised by language in article as journalist loses F1 credentials

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday he was surprised by the language used in an article that referred to him as a "sneaky little bastard," while distancing himself from the decision ⁠to revoke the writer's Formula One credentials. The author was barred for the remainder of the season after the article, which criticised the Monegasque driver, prompted action by the sport's governing body, the FIA.

Tennis-Barty humbled to join 'absolute legends' in tennis Hall of Fame

Ash Barty has never been one to trumpet her achievements, ⁠so perhaps it was no surprise her election to the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) left ⁠the Australian delighted but wondering whether she truly belonged among the game's greats. The three-times Grand Slam singles champion and former world number one will be formally inducted at a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, next August and take her place among luminaries like Roger Federer, Billie Jean King and Margaret Court.

Soccer-All eyes on Messi and Inter Miami as they chase back-to-back MLS Cups

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami when Major League Soccer's playoffs kick off ‌this week as they look to become the first back-to-back ‌MLS Cup champions in nearly 15 years. Miami’s regular season was not the smoothest, with coaching changes and a dismal record at home, but Messi has proven time after ​time that he cannot be counted out, even at the age of 39.