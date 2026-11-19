The ​European Commission ​was targeted by ‌a cyberattack ​which might have compromised large amounts ‌of personal data, Politico reported on Thursday. The Commission believes it has contained ‌most of the attack, but the ‌full extent of any damage remains unclear, Politico said, citing an EU official.

"The ⁠European ​Commission ⁠has taken the necessary steps in response ⁠to a detected cyber campaign," Commission ​spokesperson Thomas Regnier told the news ⁠outlet. "Individual systems were targeted and, in ⁠line ​with our standard practice, we have informed those concerned."

The European ⁠Commission did not immediately reply to ⁠a request ⁠for comment on Thursday morning.