US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq rises over 1% at open as Anthropic IPO pricing bolsters AI trade
The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped over 1% at the open on Thursday, after Anthropic priced its IPO above the marketed range, fueling expectations for a strong market debut and boosting confidence in AI-linked stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 234.2 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 50432.32. The S&P 500 rose 65.6 points, or 0.90%, at the open to 7389.26, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 379.2 points, or 1.55%, to 24809.053 at the opening bell.