The ​tech-heavy ​Nasdaq jumped ‌over 1% at ​the open on Thursday, ‌after Anthropic priced its IPO above the marketed range, fueling ‌expectations for a strong market ‌debut and boosting confidence in AI-linked stocks.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average rose 234.2 points, or 0.47%, ⁠at the open to 50432.32. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠65.6 points, or 0.90%, at the ⁠open ​to 7389.26, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠379.2 points, or 1.55%, to ⁠24809.053 ⁠at the opening bell.