Mexico's Sheinbaum says 'new era' with China will not affect US relations
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that a "new era" of cooperation with China will not affect Mexico's relations with the US, after meeting with both her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China earlier in the week.
"Economic integration between Mexico and the United States is very extensive. What we seek is greater cooperation with China on various issues," Sheinbaum told journalists. "In that sense, it’s a new era—an era of cooperation that will allow us to improve our relationship and learn from China."