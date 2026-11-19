Mexican ​President Claudia Sheinbaum ‌said on ​Thursday that a "new era" of cooperation ‌with China will not affect Mexico's relations with the US, after meeting ‌with both her Chinese counterpart Xi ‌Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, ⁠China ​earlier ⁠in the week.

"Economic integration between Mexico ⁠and the United States is very ​extensive. What we seek is ⁠greater cooperation with China on various issues," ⁠Sheinbaum ​told journalists. "In that sense, it’s a new era—an era ⁠of cooperation that will allow us to ⁠improve ⁠our relationship and learn from China."