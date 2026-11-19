​A Milan court on Thursday put off until January 21 its decision in a case brought by a group of Italian families seeking to restrict minors' access to Meta and TikTok, as the ‌government prepares its own curbs.

Judges had been expected to rule on Thursday but postponed the hearing until January 21, lawyers involved in the case said, after the Italian government said on Wednesday it expected parliament to approve a decree restricting minors' access to social media by the end ‌of the year. The hearing was held behind closed doors. The class injunctive action, a collective lawsuit filed by MOIGE, an Italian parents' association, ‌asks the court to require the companies, which operate Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, to adopt stronger age-verification systems for users under 14.

It also seeks measures to remove potentially manipulative algorithms and require the platforms to provide more transparent information about the possible harms associated with excessive social media use. Lawyers for MOIGE said the court linked the postponement ⁠to the government's ​plans and that judges wanted to ⁠wait for them before ruling.

The plans include an amendment to a security decree, proposed earlier this week by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition, that would bar children under ⁠13 from holding social media accounts. MOIGE lawyer Stefano Bertone said the association had asked the judges on Thursday for an immediate order imposing stronger age checks and ​its other demands on the companies, rather than waiting for the government's measures.

"We made it very clear that an injunction ⁠was needed today, given the urgency of the situation and the cases linked to pathological social media addiction that occur every day and every week," he said. MOIGE has said it ⁠wants ​to protect some 3.5 million Italian children aged between 7 and 14 who it says are illegally active on social media platforms.

At the first hearing in May, lawyers for Meta and TikTok raised preliminary objections, challenging the jurisdiction of Italian courts over their conduct. Meta has ⁠rejected MOIGE's allegations, saying it has introduced measures including Teen Accounts and other safeguards aimed at protecting younger users.

TikTok has said it rigorously ⁠applies its Community Guidelines, including those ⁠aimed at protecting mental and behavioural health, and proactively removes more than 99% of content that violates them. Social media companies are under pressure to modify their algorithms amid growing concerns worldwide that their platforms are contributing ‌to a mental health ‌crisis among children.