Volkswagen demands pay freeze, flexible hours in looming showdown with union
Volkswagen laid out its demands on Thursday for upcoming wage talks, including freezing salaries for the next two years, setting the stage for a showdown with unions that could culminate in strikes at the turn of the year. In a bid to slash production costs, the embattled automaker also wants to eliminate a bonus paid out either in cash or as paid leave, and get an option to increase working hours if needed without raising salaries.
The IG Metall union, for its part, is demanding a 5% pay rise. Relations between management and the union, which has significant influence over company strategy under Volkswagen's corporate structure, have been tested by CEO Oliver Blume's ramped-up restructuring drive, with 100,000 job cuts planned.
Workers have threatened to strike from January after Volkswagen terminated almost all of its wage deals with the union. Volkswagen and IG Metall begin wage negotiations on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Emden, home to one of four plants that the group could close from early next decade under the restructuring.