Volkswagen laid out ​its demands on Thursday ​for upcoming wage talks, ‌including ​freezing salaries for the next two years, setting the stage for a showdown ‌with unions that could culminate in strikes at the turn of the year. In a bid to slash production costs, the ‌embattled automaker also wants to eliminate a bonus paid out ‌either in cash or as paid leave, and get an option to increase working hours if needed without raising salaries.

The IG Metall ⁠union, for ​its part, ⁠is demanding a 5% pay rise. Relations between management and the union, ⁠which has significant influence over company strategy under Volkswagen's corporate structure, have ​been tested by CEO Oliver Blume's ramped-up restructuring drive, with ⁠100,000 job cuts planned.

Workers have threatened to strike from January ⁠after Volkswagen ​terminated almost all of its wage deals with the union. Volkswagen and IG Metall begin wage negotiations on ⁠Tuesday in the northwestern town of Emden, home to one of ⁠four plants that ⁠the group could close from early next decade under the restructuring.