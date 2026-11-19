Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 drivers go small as Lego puts entire grid in plastic

Formula One has long been a sport of tiny margins, and now Lego has made its drivers tiny too. The Lego Group and Formula One unveiled a ​new Speed Champions collection on Wednesday featuring all 22 drivers from the 2026 grid as minifigures, alongside buildable versions of each of the championship's 11 cars.

Mike O'Shea out as Blue Bombers ​coach after 12 seasons

The CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers parted ways with head coach Mike O'Shea on Thursday after 12 seasons ‌and two ​Grey Cup championships. The winningest coach in franchise history, O'Shea led the Blue Bombers to a 9-9 record in the 2026 regular season and a victory over the Toronto Argonauts in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final.

Tennis-Alcaraz calm over hamstring scare at ATP Finals after injury-hit season

Carlos Alcaraz said he was still feeling a hamstring problem that he picked up in his ATP Finals victory over Daniil Medvedev, but a recent spell on the sidelines had taught him to stay composed when his body throws another obstacle in his path.

The world ‌No. 3 needed a medical timeout to have his left thigh strapped midway through his meeting with Medvedev in the season finale on Wednesday, but completed a 6-2 6-4 win.

Soccer-Pochettino thrown in at the deep end as United reign begins at Anfield

Mauricio Pochettino faces a Manchester United baptism of fire on Sunday when his reign begins against Liverpool at Anfield. The Argentine became United's eighth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 when he accepted the club's advances last week after Michael Carrick was sacked.

NHL roundup: Habs halt Connor Hellebuyck's hot start with Devils

Lane Hutson's third assist of the night came on Jake Evans' tiebreaking goal early in the third period as the Montreal Canadiens edged the Devils 3-2 on Wednesday, ending goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's unbeaten start with New Jersey in Newark, N.J. Hutson got the puck to Oliver Kapanen, who found an ‌open Evans, whose well-placed shot glanced off Hellebuyck and into the net at 6:17 of the third to snap a 2-2 tie.

Tennis-Alcaraz overpowers Medvedev, cruises into ATP Finals last four

World number three Carlos Alcaraz eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to power into the last four with a match to spare at the season-ending ATP Finals. Alcaraz, seeking his maiden ATP Finals title, needed ‌just 72 minutes to stretch his winning run to 11 matches after clinching back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He has won three titles since coming back to the tour at the US Open following a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

Motor racing-Norris casts Russell as F1's Bond candidate

Lando Norris has nominated George Russell as Formula One's most likely James Bond, citing the Mercedes driver's fondness for suits and apparent readiness to trade the paddock for a licence to kill. Asked which current driver would best suit the role of Britain's best-known fictional spy, McLaren's Norris offered a swift answer.

Soccer-No sleep for Pochettino as new era at Man United begins

Mauricio Pochettino could be forgiven for taking some time to recover from jetlag before beginning his new job as Manchester United manager, but the Argentine knows there is little time for settling in at the struggling Premier League club. Pochettino caught an overnight flight from Cincinnati immediately after taking charge of the United States one final time on Tuesday and, after arriving in ⁠Manchester on Wednesday morning, went ​straight to United's training centre.

Tennis-Shelton battles past Jodar to close in on semi-final berth

World number four Ben Shelton ⁠had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to close in on a last four spot. The US Open finalist must wait for the result of the other group match later on Thursday between world number one Alexander Zverev, who has already made the semi-finals, and France's Arthur Fils.

Boxing-Former world champion Linares says he has been detained by ICE

Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares said he is in ⁠the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being detained on Sunday in El Paso, Texas. Linares, who won 47 of his 56 bouts in a nearly 21-year professional career, held titles at lightweight, featherweight and super featherweight. He retired in 2023.

Soccer-FIFA unveils presidential candidates as Diallo, Tashima challenge Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid will be challenged by the French and Japanese federation presidents Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, the global soccer body said on Thursday. Former Swiss defender ​Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, was not among the candidates mentioned by FIFA.

Motor racing-Leclerc surprised by language in article as journalist loses F1 credentials

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday he was surprised by the language used in an article that referred to him as a "sneaky little bastard," while distancing himself from the decision to revoke the ⁠writer's Formula One credentials. The author was barred for the remainder of the season after the article, which criticised the Monegasque driver, prompted action by the sport's governing body, the FIA.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo paces Heat in first game vs. Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing against his former team for the first time, nearly had a triple-double as the host Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 137-130 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Davion Mitchell added 24 points and ⁠six ​assists as Miami won its sixth straight game and improved to 9-2 over its past 11.

Basketball-RedBird's Cardinale says NBA will make European basketball profitable

RedBird Capital Partners managing partner Gerry Cardinale said on Wednesday that the NBA's proposed European league could transform the financial prospects of basketball on the continent. The NBA Europe project and a rival Euroleague expansion plan are both targeting a 2027 launch, putting the two competitions on a potential collision course.

Soccer - Baller League to launch new global tournament in 2027

The burgeoning six-a-side Baller League said on Thursday that it will launch in 2027 its own Nations Cup tournament spanning 64 cities and 16 countries with $1 million each for the winning men's and women's teams. "We believe it is the biggest prize ever put up for amateur footballers,” Baller League CEO Felix Starck said in a statement.

Athletics-World marathon ⁠champion Jepchirchir banned for three years over EPO use

Kenya's world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for the use of blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday, adding that she had admitted to breaching anti-doping rules. It is the latest in a long list of doping-related suspensions among Kenyan athletes, more than 140 of whom have faced sanctions since ⁠the AIU was set up in 2017. Kenya is set to host athletics' world championships in Nairobi in 2029.

Tennis-Barty ⁠humbled to join 'absolute legends' in tennis Hall of Fame

Ash Barty has never been one to trumpet her achievements, so perhaps it was no surprise her election to the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) left the Australian delighted but wondering whether she truly belonged among the game's greats. The three-times Grand Slam singles champion and former world number one will be formally inducted at a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, next August and take her place among luminaries like Roger Federer, Billie Jean King and Margaret Court.

Soccer-All eyes on Messi and Inter Miami as they chase back-to-back MLS Cups

All eyes will be ‌on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami when Major League Soccer's playoffs kick off ‌this week as they look to become the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions in nearly 15 years. Miami’s regular season was not the smoothest, with coaching changes and a dismal record at home, but Messi ​has proven time after time that he cannot be counted out, even at the age of 39.