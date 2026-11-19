President Donald Trump's administration cannot bar healthcare providers that ​receive certain federal HIV-treatment funds from acknowledging the gender identity of ​their transgender patients or from providing them gender-affirming ‌care, ​a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

US District Judge William Young in Boston sided with a group of national HIV medical associations and healthcare providers that challenged grant funding conditions imposed ‌by the administration last year after Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for what he calls "gender ideology." The lawsuit was filed in June by groups including the American Academy of HIV Medicine over policies that the US Department of Health and Human Services adopted for ‌the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program in response to Trump's order. The program was created in 1990 by Congress to provide medical ‌care for low-income and uninsured people living with HIV.

Beginning in March, the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of HHS that administers the program, added funding conditions designed to implement the Republican president's executive order directing the US government to recognize only two sexes, male and female. The new grant conditions required providers to ⁠ensure funding would ​support activities using "sex-based definitions grounded in ⁠biological reality" and not "social or medical experimentation," the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs contend the policy violates a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies ⁠make, change and repeal regulations. The plaintiffs said the administration's changes conflicted with the Ryan White Program's statutory mandate to provide comprehensive medical services to ​HIV patients, which historically has included hormone therapy for transgender people. They also said the conditions violated provisions of the ⁠US Constitution by discriminating based on transgender status and by restricting the speech of doctors who would not be able to refer to their patients by their preferred ⁠pronouns.

Young, ​who was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, had urged the administration at the end of a bench trial in September to settle the case. But the administration rejected a settlement proposal from the plaintiffs, according to an October 2 court filing. The HIV ⁠funding policy change was part of Trump's broader crackdown on the rights of transgender people. Trump has banned transgender people from the ⁠military and barred passport applicants from ⁠designating their gender identities for the document, actions that the US Supreme Court permitted.

His administration also has moved to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender inmates in federal prisons, and backed state laws banning ‌transgender athletes from participating on ‌female sports teams at public schools including universities.