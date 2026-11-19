US President Donald Trump's administration ‌unveiled ​a final rule on Thursday that will make it easier for companies in some industries to classify workers as independent contractors rather than their employees, who have more legal protections and can cost ‌more.

The Department of Labor scrapped a rule adopted during the administration of former President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and replaced it with a legal test favored by business groups. The new rule could lower costs for companies in a range of industries, including trucking, healthcare, retail sales and app-based ‌transportation and delivery services such as Uber, that rely heavily on contractors. Such companies routinely face lawsuits accusing them of misclassifying workers to ‌save money, which they deny.

The Labor Department said the 2024 rule was legally flawed and that the new test creates a clearer standard for businesses and workers to follow. “It’s more important than ever to ensure our labor regulations keep pace with the changing ways that Americans choose to work, and businesses choose to operate,” Labor Secretary Keith ⁠Sonderling said ​in a statement.

The rule will take ⁠effect in January, 60 days after it is formally published. NEW RULE FOCUSES ON CONTROL

The Biden-era rule had established factors for determining whether a worker should be classified as ⁠an employee or contractor under federal wage law, and any one of them could tip the scales toward employee status. The rule finalized on Thursday instead focuses ​on whether workers are under a company’s control or have the opportunity for profit or loss based on their own initiative ⁠or investment.

Employees can cost businesses up to 30% more, according to several surveys, because they are entitled to the minimum wage, overtime pay, unemployment insurance, reimbursements for expenses and other ⁠protections ​not afforded to contractors. Worker classification has been one of the most contentious employment-related issues over the last decade, and trade groups lobbied heavily to repeal the 2024 rule after an effort by Republicans in Congress to block it stalled.

The Biden-era rule had replaced a ⁠regulation adopted during Trump's first term that said workers who own their own businesses or can work for competing companies — such as a driver ⁠who works for Uber and ⁠Lyft — can be treated as contractors. The new rule is similar to that standard. Supporters of the Biden-era rule have said misclassification of workers is rampant in some industries, and that repealing the rule would allow ‌employers to strip workers ‌of basic legal protections.