License information for AI chips sent to China released by US House committee
The US House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday that information on licenses for AI chips sent to China had been publicly released.
The US House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday that information on licenses for AI chips sent to China had been publicly released.
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