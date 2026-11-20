​A police ‌operation in Haiti ​left at least 34 alleged gang members dead ‌on Thursday, Haitian police said, adding no other casualties resulted from the operation.

The police operation was ‌carried out in the southwestern neighborhood of ‌Martissant in capital Port-au-Prince, in an area linked to the Grand Ravine criminal organization, local media reported. Police ⁠and ​a ⁠specialized anti-gang task force created to fight back against ⁠the heavily armed criminal groups that control parts ​of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas conducted the operation. ⁠Police said no Salvadoran personnel took part ⁠in the ​operation.

Salvadoran troops have carried out joint operations with Haitian police since the disappearance ⁠of four Salvadoran soldiers last month. El Salvador's government ⁠did ⁠not immediately reply to a request for comment.