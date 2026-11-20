Russia launched ​more than ​400 attack drones ‌and over ​110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic, ‌at Ukraine overnight in one of its biggest attacks of the war, President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on Friday. "Putin launched ‌this attack in a highly demonstrative manner – following weak meetings in China and ⁠the ​actual ⁠failure of his attempt to somehow 'redraw' the world," ⁠Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

He added that Russia ​also used missiles with cluster warheads, and ⁠that the tactics this time were "especially ⁠vile", with ​missiles fired in several groups with pauses of 20 to ⁠30 minutes between them to make it ⁠harder ⁠to put out fires, clear rubble and restore services.