Russia launches over 400 drones, 110 missiles at Ukraine in one of its biggest attacks, Zelenskiy says
Russia launched more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic, at Ukraine overnight in one of its biggest attacks of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. "Putin launched this attack in a highly demonstrative manner – following weak meetings in China and the actual failure of his attempt to somehow 'redraw' the world," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.
He added that Russia also used missiles with cluster warheads, and that the tactics this time were "especially vile", with missiles fired in several groups with pauses of 20 to 30 minutes between them to make it harder to put out fires, clear rubble and restore services.