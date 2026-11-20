More than 42 million people across Africa are better protected against extreme weather through early warning systems supported by the African Development Bank Group. Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade presented the figure during a high-level leaders' session convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at COP31 in Antalya, which runs until 20 November. Speaking for Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah, she described the results as evidence that climate resilience investment delivers measurable benefits.

Akin-Olugbade reaffirmed support for the UN's Early Warnings for All initiative, stressing that timely information must reach people before lives and livelihoods are lost. Africa is warming faster than the global average, increasing the importance of reliable forecasts and coordinated responses. The World Meteorological Organisation's State of Climate in Africa 2025 report recorded at least 13 million people affected by extreme weather and climate-related events in 2025, with more than 3,000 deaths.

Globally, 136 countries report having multi-hazard early warning systems, representing a 143 percent increase since 2015, according to the report. Only about 40 percent of African countries maintain such systems, leaving substantial gaps in protection. Countries with full warning systems record disaster fatality rates 6.1 times lower than those with limited or moderate coverage, underlining the value of connecting forecasts with rapid action.

Connecting Weather Forecasts With Preparedness and Finance

Three complementary Bank programmes support the journey from weather monitoring to practical responses, including the Climate Action Window established during the African Development Fund's sixteenth replenishment. Its initial portfolio of 41 projects, worth $321.75 million, will extend early warning coverage from six countries to 12 and rehabilitate 344 weather, climate, and hydrological stations. The ClimDev Special Fund provides another financing channel as the Bank-managed arm of ClimDev-Africa, jointly run with the African Union Commission and UN Economic Commission for Africa.

ClimDev-Africa's first phase, covering 2011–2023, supported 18 projects across 17 countries, including five regional climate centres serving more than 42 million people, and improved forecast accuracy by up to 20 percent. More than 60 meteorological specialists received training, with women representing 30 percent, and a second phase seeks $191 million to strengthen services. The Africa Disaster Risk Financing Programme, known as ADRiFi, works with African Risk Capacity to help governments arrange financing in advance, making funds available before emergencies escalate.

Delivering Protection Across Cities, Farms, and Regions

A $5 million Climate Action Window grant for a water, sanitation, and environmental project in Freetown, Sierra Leone, is modernising early warning systems and flood mapping for around 700,000 residents. Automatic agro-climatic stations financed through ClimDev in Côte d'Ivoire will support national food security. Regional climate hubs in Nairobi, Niamey, and Douala reinforce national efforts, with Nairobi's solar-powered IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre using high-performance computing to help governments monitor a severe desert locust outbreak.

Drought affected at least 19.4 million people in the Horn of Africa between October 2020 and December 2022, demonstrating the need for financing that governments can access quickly. A $35 million ADRiFi initiative covering Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, and South Sudan is helping governments prepare to deploy pre-arranged risk finance. The Bank expects the initiative to insure at least 400,000 farmers and pastoralists each year, strengthening financial protection for people whose livelihoods depend on weather conditions.

Building Partnerships That Turn Warnings Into Early Action

ClimDev-Africa's second phase will keep national weather agencies as their countries' official sources of early warnings, supported by shared regional data. The Bank joined other development banks, WMO, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Antalya to advance coordinated delivery. Cooperation will involve the Systematic Observations Financing Facility, the Alliance for Hydromet Development, national governments, and private businesses.

Akin-Olugbade said the Bank would continue supporting African countries and step up efforts beyond 2027 to mobilise disaster response and early-action financing through the New African Financial Architecture for Development initiative. She stressed that early warnings need matching finance so that information triggers timely action to protect lives and livelihoods. Securing sufficient funding, partnerships, and institutional capacity remains central to extending that protection to everyone at risk.