French eye care specialist Théa has secured a €150 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), giving the company fresh support to develop treatments for serious eye conditions and strengthen its medicine production capacity in Europe. The agreement builds on a €50 million EIB loan signed in 2021 and reflects the bank's confidence in Théa's ability to turn scientific research into practical therapies for patients. Funding will help the company increase manufacturing capacity, maintain reliable medicine supplies and prepare its facilities to meet current and future European regulatory requirements.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Théa has become Europe's leading independent company dedicated to ophthalmology, a position built through consistent investment in research, development and specialized eye care products. The group dedicates more than 12% of its annual turnover to research and innovation, supporting work that improves existing medicines alongside projects exploring new ways to treat difficult eye diseases. Its latest financial partnership is expected to help scientists bring promising discoveries closer to patient care and support industrial development within Europe.

The new financing will support research into innovative molecules, improved drug formulations and advanced delivery systems designed specifically for use in the eye. Research efforts will concentrate on retinal disorders, rare inherited eye diseases, glaucoma and dry eye, where existing treatment options do not fully address the needs of many patients. The project is expected to benefit from the InvestEU guarantee, reflecting its contribution to Europe's priorities in biotechnology, healthcare innovation and economic resilience.

New Research Could Improve Treatment Options for Eye Diseases

Retinal diseases and inherited eye conditions can threaten sight and quality of life, creating a continuing need for treatments that offer patients better outcomes and more manageable care. Théa plans to accelerate several research programmes exploring new therapeutic compounds, formulations that could improve how medicines work, and delivery technologies that make treatments more effective or convenient. This research covers conditions such as glaucoma and dry eye, combining the search for new approaches with improvements to medicines already used by patients and healthcare professionals.

The company's approach combines incremental innovation, which refines everyday treatments, and more ambitious research intended to develop therapies for complex diseases. This combination has shaped its growth over more than three decades, allowing Théa to respond to practical challenges in eye care without losing sight of conditions requiring major scientific advances. Investment in both areas could broaden the range of treatment options available to specialists and people living with eye disorders, particularly those whose conditions remain difficult to manage.

Expanding European Manufacturing and Supporting Skilled Jobs

The €150 million financing will help Théa develop industrial infrastructure across Europe, giving its production network greater capacity to respond to future demand for ophthalmic medicines. The EIB identified the group's manufacturing investment in Milan as an important part of this strategy, recognizing the site's role in supporting pharmaceutical development and reliable production. Stronger European facilities can help the company secure supply chains and meet evolving manufacturing standards, an important priority for healthcare systems seeking consistent access to medicines.

These investments will support highly skilled roles in scientific research, drug development and manufacturing, helping keep specialist expertise within the European healthcare sector. An integrated system linking research teams, development facilities and industrial sites gives Théa greater control over how new medicines move from early discoveries toward production. The bank considers this combination an important contribution to European competitiveness, technological knowledge and greater independence in strategic healthcare industries.

EIB and Théa Leaders Highlight the Value of Continued Investment

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle described the new €150 million loan as another chapter in the partnership established through the bank's first €50 million financing package in 2021. He emphasized that supporting both new eye therapies and expanded manufacturing at an independent European company would strengthen innovation, competitiveness and healthcare security. His remarks highlighted the importance of building a stronger European pharmaceutical industry that can develop advanced medical solutions and serve patients more effectively.

Théa Group President Jean-Frédéric Chibret described the agreement as an important milestone and a strong endorsement of the company's commitment to reinvesting in medical innovation. He explained that the additional financial support would accelerate research programmes and enable the group to continue expanding industrial operations in Europe, where scientific knowledge and production expertise remain central to its strategy. For patients, the partnership represents further investment in treatments for eye conditions that still lack adequate care, supported by the research and manufacturing capabilities needed to turn promising medical discoveries into practical healthcare solutions.