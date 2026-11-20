France's interior minister will meet a senior official on Friday who ​is suspected of leaking details from a criminal investigation into ​the far-right National Rally (RN) to the party, describing ‌the ​allegations as "very serious" if proven. Hugues Moutouh, a senior interior ministry official who is now the government's top representative in the Centre-Val de Loire region, is suspected of passing confidential ‌information about judicial investigations involving the RN to the party. He declined to comment.

The case could prove politically awkward for both President Emmanuel Macron's government and the RN, which is riding high in the polls ahead of next April-May's presidential election but has been dogged by a ‌series of graft scandals. Marine Le Pen, the party's figurehead and the frontrunner for next year's election, is appealing a graft ‌conviction handed down by a Paris appeals court in July.

RN spokespeople Laurent Jacobelli and Jean-Philippe Tanguy said they had no information about the allegations. The episode offers a rare glimpse into how the RN's tough views on immigration and crime have drawn support from some in the rarefied ranks of the French bureaucracy, ⁠an ​elite clique whose members have typically ⁠shunned the RN as a pariah.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez summoned Moutouh to explain himself after newspaper Le Monde broke the story on Thursday. "There is a ⁠judicial investigation underway. I am meeting the individual concerned this morning, but I have no further information to provide," Nunez told broadcaster BFM. "If the allegations ​are substantiated, it is obviously very serious."

Without naming Moutouh, the Paris prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation ⁠in July into alleged breaches of professional secrecy, breaches of the secrecy of an investigation and the handling of information obtained through those offences. It said investigators searched the ⁠RN's ​headquarters on November 9, and that the probe remains ongoing with nobody having been placed under formal investigation.

French media reported that investigators were surprised to find a prosecutor from the Paris prosecutor's office at the RN headquarters during the search. Christian de ⁠Rocquigny, a former senior anti-narcotics police officer, said he was meeting a friend there, according to reports. The RN's Tanguy downplayed the incident, ⁠telling France Inter: "So we're no longer ⁠allowed to be friends with someone from the National Rally or to visit that friend at the National Rally's headquarters? We're going really far."

De Rocquigny did not respond to a request for ‌comment. Neither did the ‌Paris prosecutor's office.