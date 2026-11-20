EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen expects Mexico to clear a final hurdle for a new EU trade pact to take effect by the end of the year, just as uncertainty over access to the ‌US market brings Mexico and EU interests closer together.

The EU and Mexico in May signed a modernization of their 2000 trade agreement after close to a decade of long-stalled negotiations, but Mexico's Senate needs to ratify an interim version of the agreement before it can take effect. The deal would, once in force, cut tariffs for the overwhelming bulk ‌of bilateral food trade.

The US is the biggest trade partner for both Mexico and the EU, but on-and-off tariff threats under US President Donald Trump's second ‌term in office have thrown long-established supply chains into uncertainty. "The current geopolitical situation is bringing together those of us who want a different system, a different model for trade - one based on speaking as equals, not just the law of the strongest," Hansen said in an interview while on a trade visit to Mexico City.

The EU ratified the interim deal, a gateway to the broader EU-Mexico Modernised ⁠Global Agreement, ​in July. That same month, the US declined ⁠to extend the North American free trade pact, kicking off a process of annual reviews that throw into question the terms of US-Mexican trade worth an annual $960 billion.

The US is by far Mexico's ⁠largest trade partner and buys roughly 80% of its exports. Mexico's dependence on the US market exposes its economy to Trump's repeated use of tariff threats to influence domestic policy. Hansen suggested the ​ongoing US-Mexico trade talks could be slowing Mexico's ratification of the EU deal, but said talks with Mexican officials gave him a "good feeling" the ⁠Senate could vote through the European pact by the end of this year.

Mexico's Economy Ministry told Reuters the Senate was yet to schedule a date for the interim deal's ratification. This deal takes effect following ⁠a ​period after both sides inform each other their internal ratifications are complete. Hansen added that Mexico and Europe's culture of good food makes them natural allies over the protection of denominations of origin - restricting labels like champagne and tequila to the regions where they are traditionally produced.

Washington has long opposed such denominations and argues they ⁠limit free trade, but the EU-Mexico deal would dramatically expand such protections in Mexico, home to over 130 million people and the US' biggest export market. Mexican products ⁠such as avocado, chili, cocoa and ⁠tequila should see good growth prospects in the EU, Hansen said, while the EU hopes to increase exports of pork, chicken and dairy.

While tariffs have hurt Mexican producers and pushed up US food costs, Hansen said they are also opening new ‌possibilities. "If it's harder to ‌access the US market, then it's only natural we look elsewhere," he said.