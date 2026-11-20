Shares in Coca Cola have been rallying since at least October 2023, hitting a record ​peak on Monday, but the gains have been marked by corrective pauses ​and pullbacks along the way. It might be time for ‌another ​such pullback, though not necessarily the end of the upward trend, technical analysis indicates.

Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart. Markets rarely move in a straight line and a minor retreat is often seen as a healthy development in a ‌well-established upward trend such as Coca Cola’s.

Technical analysts use charts of historical price data to map out where a stock might go next. As they sift through this price history, they also look for signals of market turning points such as the end of a trend or even just a pause that refreshes a rally. Some of the technical analysis tools ‌they use in this process include candlestick charting and trend channels. Candlestick charts give a one-glance view of the balance between buyers and sellers by showing where ‌a stock opened and closed for a particular period as well as its highs and lows. Trend channels use parallel lines connecting the ascending highs and lows of a rally to illustrate how far a stock might periodically retreat during an upward phase.

Currently, weekly candlestick charts show that sentiment appears to be shifting toward losses for Coca Cola. After hitting their all-time peak, which is at $100.56, according to data supplied by ⁠LSEG, Coca ​Cola shares have dropped decisively lower. The stock price ⁠has now weakened from just above the top of a trend channel drawn from this year’s lows toward the middle. In a previous pullback this year, Coca Cola fell to the bottom of the channel ⁠before restarting its rally.

When evaluating the chances of a retreat, technical analysts utilize market gauges of momentum to confirm or dispel a view. One of these is called the Relative Strength ​Index, or RSI. It uses the speed and scale of a rise to gauge momentum. Another one, called Moving Average Convergence Divergence, MACD, compares two moving averages ⁠to assess momentum. Both of these are showing signs that Coca Cola is topping out, at least temporarily, revealing the risk of a corrective decline. The first target of any fall would be the $94.25-$94.75 area, followed by ⁠the $88.5-90 ​area, which includes the location of the channel base next week. At that point, traders might begin to assess whether it is likely to break sustainably below the channel base, ushering in further losses, or revert to the broader uptrend.

However, there is always two-way risk with stocks. If Coca Cola were to break above Monday’s high ⁠of $100.56, then the correction scenario would be off the agenda for now. Coca Cola did not immediately respond to an email requesting a comment.

What the chart shows: (Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the ‌likelihood of future price moves ‌but does not guarantee the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading ​recommendations. )

(Burton Frierson; Editing by Nia Williams)