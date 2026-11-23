Poland, ‌the European ​Union's largest poultry exporter, has reported its first outbreak ‌of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in six months, the World Organisation for Animal Health said ‌on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal rise ‌in the deadly disease.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments ⁠and ​the ⁠poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in ⁠recent years, disrupting supply, driving up food prices ​and raising the risk of human transmission. The virus ⁠was detected on a turkey farm in the ⁠town ​of Biskupiec in the Warminsko-Mazurskie region in northeastern Poland, and killed 587 birds out ⁠of 18,723, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report ⁠from ⁠the Polish authorities.

The remaining birds were culled.