Poland reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm
Poland, the European Union's largest poultry exporter, has reported its first outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in six months, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal rise in the deadly disease.
The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, driving up food prices and raising the risk of human transmission. The virus was detected on a turkey farm in the town of Biskupiec in the Warminsko-Mazurskie region in northeastern Poland, and killed 587 birds out of 18,723, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Polish authorities.
The remaining birds were culled.