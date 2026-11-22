France coach Fabien Galthie ​hailed his side's run to the ​inaugural Nations Championship final as ‌a "tour de ​force" after Les Bleus overcame a lengthy injury list to set up a showdown with South Africa.

The Six Nations ‌champions booked their place in the final with a 45-17 bonus-point victory over Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday. France were without several key players during the Northern ‌Series of the competition, including fullback Thomas Ramos and second-row pair Thibaud Flament and ‌Emmanuel Meafou.

The French side also endured an injury crisis at flyhalf, with Matthieu Jalibert only returning on Saturday after a two-month absence and Romain Ntamack dislocating his shoulder against Fiji earlier this month. "We ⁠are very, ​very happy to ⁠be in the final," Galthie said.

The France coach highlighted the 12 points his side collected from their ⁠opening three Nations Championship tests in July. "We won five matches and lost one in New Zealand ​by two points, with the attacking and defensive bonus point," Galthie said.

"We earned ⁠four attacking bonus points from those five wins, an incredibly difficult challenge. Reaching the final, the players ⁠achieved ​a feat that should not be taken for granted. "It was a tour de force."

France will face South Africa for the second time in just over two weeks ⁠in next Sunday's final at Twickenham after Galthie's side stunned the four-time world champions ⁠21-19 earlier this ⁠month. "It's always a big physical battle, because they always want to dominate their opponent physically," captain Antoine Dupont said.

"They have a defence ‌that applies ‌a lot of pressure."