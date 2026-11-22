Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on ​Sunday criticised the United ​States Congressional Budget Office over ‌a report ​that said the AUKUS pact would decrease the number of attack submarines available to the US Navy. "They ‌are wrong," Marles said, referring to the CBO, which said in the report this month that the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia could diminish the ‌size of the navy’s attack submarine force through to 2060.

AUKUS, Australia's ‌largest-ever defence project, will put US-commanded Virginia-class submarines in Australia from next year, involves selling several Virginia-class submarines to Australia from around 2030 and will have Britain and Australia build a ⁠new class ​of AUKUS nuclear-powered ⁠submarine. Marles was not worried about the report "because AUKUS is very much happening" and "the production ⁠rate in the United States is absolutely increasing", he said in televised remarks.

In October, ​Marles said Australia remained on track to acquire its first nuclear-powered subs ⁠from the US in the early 2030s. The CBO did not immediately respond to a ⁠request ​for comment outside regular business hours.

Canberra has committed A$368 billion ($243 billion) over three decades to AUKUS, including billions of dollars in investment in British ⁠and US production bases. Formed in 2021, AUKUS is part of efforts to ⁠counter China's growing influence ⁠in the Indo-Pacific. China has called the pact dangerous and warned it could spur a regional arms race.

($1 = ‌1.5117 Australian ‌dollars)