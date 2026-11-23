​The European ​Union's Academy platform, ‌an e-learning ​hub for workshops and courses produced by ‌EU institutions, was out of action on Monday due to a ‌wider cyber attack disclosed last week, spokesperson ‌Thomas Regnier said on Monday. "The EU Academy platform has been affected by ⁠the ​detected cyber campaign ⁠against the Commission. This resulted in ⁠leak of personal data of EU Academy ​users. Users have been informed today ⁠via the EU Academy website," Regnier ⁠said.

An ​investigation into who was behind the attack is ongoing and ⁠the Commission is not in a ⁠position ⁠to disclose any information on that, he said.