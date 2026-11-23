​Armenia published a draft proposal of a new constitution on Monday, a big step towards signing a formal peace agreement with long-time foe Azerbaijan and a move welcomed by Baku. The document's unveiling puts pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to secure a deal with Baku after he won a ‌new term in office in June in an election widely viewed as a referendum on his handling of the peace process.

"I stake my entire political, human and moral credibility on this issue and say that after the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but will also have institutional, lasting and irreversible peace," Pashinyan said in an address to the ‌nation shortly after the draft was published on Monday, according to the Armenpress state news agency. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbours in the South Caucasus, had been at intermittent war since the late 1980s, mostly ‌over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, controlled for decades by ethnic Armenians but recaptured by Azerbaijan in 2023 in a lightning offensive. The two countries signed a joint US-backed peace declaration last August.

Since then they have begun to rebuild trade links, and say they are in a state of "real peace". But for Azerbaijan, a central sticking point to signing a formal deal has been the preamble of Armenia's constitution, which contains a reference to another Soviet-era document calling for the reunification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, then ⁠an autonomous region ​in Soviet Azerbaijan.

The proposed new constitution rewrites the ⁠preamble and removes the reference to which Baku has objected. "Only one issue matters to Azerbaijan: the current constitution contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and our sole concern is that the new constitution should contain no such claims," Azerbaijan's foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, told ⁠reporters in the capital Baku on Monday.

"Judging by what has been made public, no such claims appear in the new text." After this issue is resolved, Baku sees "no further obstacle to signing the peace agreement", Bayramov said.

HIGH ​STAKES FOR PASHINYAN Pashinyan, who swept to power following street protests in 2018, has said he will resign if the Armenian people vote against the new constitution in a referendum, a ⁠move that would trigger snap elections in which he has promised not to run.

To reach the two-thirds majority needed to call a constitutional referendum, Pashinyan must convince at least six opposition legislators to join his ruling Civil Contract party. The new document will also ⁠undergo ​a public debate. Armenia's main opposition parties, dominated by pro-Russian groups that have opposed the government's growing ties to the West under Pashinyan, have so far rejected the draft.

Tigran Grigoryan, director of the Regional Centre for Democracy and Security think-tank in Yerevan, said he expected Pashinyan's efforts to woo the opposition into voting for the referendum to fall short. Rights groups have accused Pashinyan of authoritarianism; many of his ⁠opponents have been jailed or put under house arrest.

"There has been a huge expectation from society for many years that checks and balances (on the prime minister's office) will be introduced," Grigoryan said, adding ⁠that the proposed new constitution instead expands the executive's ⁠powers. Before the June election, Pashinyan wwas accused by the opposition and some sections of the public of capitulating to Azerbaijan, particularly since Baku's 2023 military operation when it retook Karabakh, which prompted nearly all the territory's ethnic Armenian population to flee to Armenia.

Constitutional referendums in Armenia, a landlocked country of about ‌3 million people, require at least ‌25% of registered voters to vote in favour of ratification. (Additional reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku; ​Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Peter Graff and Timothy Heritage)