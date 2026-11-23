Ukraine ‌sank ​a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones on Sunday, the day after a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Libya's eastern-based government said the corvette, the Merkury, had been docked at the Benghazi naval base.

Zelenskiy published ‌videos on Monday from Ukraine's SBU security service that he said showed the attack, and another drone off Libya hitting the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Moscow had used to transport weapons. The footage, verified by Reuters, showed fire erupting and smoke billowing from the ships. Ukraine's SBU security service said the drones used in Sunday's attack had been launched from a "mother ship" in the region.

While Russia and Ukraine have ‌repeatedly attacked each other's military and commercial shipping in the Black Sea, attacks elsewhere have been rarer. The SBU said the operation showed that the Russian navy had "no safe routes, even far beyond ‌the Black Sea".

Zelenskiy's post on Telegram was the first official acknowledgement that Ukraine has carried out an attack in Libya. He said Russia had tried, but failed, to counter the attack on the corvette. He said a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter had also been destroyed, adding: "We continue operations in designated waters." Russia's Defence Ministry did not immediately comment.

EASTERN LIBYA HAS MILITARY TIES TO RUSSIA After a civil war, eastern Libya is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia, while ⁠the west is ​controlled by an internationally recognised Government of National Unity ⁠based in Tripoli.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Merkury had stopped over for several days, under a cooperation agreement, to refuel and resupply as it escorted Russian cargo ships that can carry military supplies en route to Russia. Osama ⁠Hamad, prime minister of Libya's eastern-based government, said he had asked the UN to investigate "suspicions that the boats had been launched from western Libya" and to verify the presence of Ukrainian military experts there. No comment was immediately available from ​the Tripoli government.

Russia's Transport Ministry said in March that Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya had attacked the Arctic Metagaz, which was carrying liquefied natural gas from Murmansk. Libya's maritime agency ⁠said the vessel had sunk between Libya and Malta after catching fire. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for that attack. GULF OF FINLAND DRONE ATTACK ON RUSSIAN SHIP

On Saturday, a drone attack set fire to another Russian cargo ship, the Sparta II, operated by ⁠the ​Russian defence logistics firm Oboronlogistika, in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish military said it was likely to have been carried out by Ukraine, although Kyiv did not immediately comment. All 16 crew were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship, one slightly injured.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question about the attack by saying there was a "dangerous trend of increasing terrorist activity" in the Baltic Sea. He ⁠said Moscow hoped adjoining states would warn Kyiv off such operations. Russian, Estonian and Finnish vessels fought the fire after the Sparta II drifted into Finnish waters, and a Russian ship began towing it away ⁠on Sunday.

US-backed talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed ⁠this month after a nine-month hiatus in an effort to end the war, Europe's biggest since World War Two, albeit with little result so far. Mykola Bielieskov of the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv said Ukraine was looking to strengthen its position with "horizontal escalation".

"Since neither side is able to compel the ‌other to accept terms of settlement ‌through the battlefield only, both try to find new ways to pressure each other," he said.