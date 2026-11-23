Marc ​Marquez has matched Italian great Giacomo Agostini's record ‌of ​eight MotoGP titles, but the Ducati rider stopped short of calling himself the greatest racer to do it.

Marquez completed a remarkable comeback to wrap up the 2026 championship at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, ‌after which Agostini presented him with a golden helmet, while a shadow of a goat was projected on the screen behind them, a nod to the greatest of all time, or GOAT, label. "I do not agree that I'm the greatest rider. I don't like it. I'm one of the greatest, yes, ‌because the numbers are there," Marquez told reporters on Monday.

"But each rider, each athlete has his own career, his own moment, his injuries. ‌There are different styles, different characters." BACK FROM THE BRINK

The 2026 season ended in triumph for Marquez, but it began with a deep sense of injustice. He had ended a long wait for a seventh title last year, but a serious crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix ended his season early and forced him to undergo the sixth shoulder surgery of his ⁠career.

"For me, ​last year's injury was very unfair, ⁠especially, because I was celebrating my 2025 World Championship, and straight away, a week after, I damaged my right shoulder," Marquez said. Complications from the injury hampered him in the early ⁠part of 2026, and a foot fracture at the French Grand Prix sidelined him again.

He returned a few weeks later 102 points behind the championship lead, with ​the title the furthest thing from his mind. "I was just trying to understand where was my level. And then, I don't know ⁠why, I don't know how, I started to recover points," he added.

"I started to realise that it was possible to fight for the championship after I won at the Sachsenring in ⁠Germany." 'EVERYTHING ​IS AT THE LIMIT'

Marquez, 33, is now an elder statesman on the grid, but the competitive fire is still burning. "Injuries hit my physical condition in a strong way in the last years, especially from 2020. When I'm riding, everything is at the limit," he said.

"The most important is ⁠that I still have the mentality and the confidence to fight. "We are in a sport where you need to realise that every time you ⁠go out there, your life is ⁠at stake. At the moment, I'm very happy.

"I want to enjoy that special moment, this special week, because I will ride in Valencia in front of my fans. "And then on Tuesday, we will have a test ‌with the new bikes, ‌new tyres. We will have time to speak about 2027."