The United States on Monday is ​set to add Singapore-based chip ​firm Megaspeed, which is closely tied ‌to ​an espionage investigation involving Nvidia , to its trade blacklist, a source told Reuters. The expected addition of ‌the company follows revelations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and Megaspeed's controlling shareholder who is reportedly alleged to be a ‌spy for Beijing.

US companies cannot ship goods, software and technology to companies on ‌the list without a license, which is likely to be denied. The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information ⁠to ​Beijing while developing ⁠a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence allegation. China has said ⁠the spy accusations are "groundless." Nvidia lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner in its directory. Megaspeed ​attracted public attention in October 2025, when the New York Times reported ⁠it was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject ⁠to ​Washington's export controls.

The last time the Commerce Department placed any new entities on the list was October 2025. As Reuters exclusively reported in June, the ⁠US has held off adding China’s AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT and more than ⁠100 other companies ⁠flagged as national security risks to the trade blacklist, as the Trump administration tried to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.