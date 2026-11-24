Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state, of a range of hostile actions "on the verge of triggering open war", ratcheting up its rhetoric after Estonia announced the closure ‌of their land border.

Estonia plans to close border crossings with Russia from December 1 for at least six months after accusing Russian security services of staging an attempted arson attack on an Estonian defence company. Russia denied involvement in the attack. The Russian ministry set out its accusations in a statement after summoning Estonia's charge d'affaires in Moscow to ‌issue a formal protest over Tallinn's decision to close the border.

"The Estonian diplomat was once again told that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on ‌the verge of triggering open war with Russia," the Russian ministry said. Among a list of accusations, it said Estonia had allowed Ukraine to use its airspace "on the quiet" to attack Russian targets.

It also accused Estonia of trying to obstruct the movement of Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea, banning the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain, seeking a ban on the Russian language and threatening to ⁠close the ​Russian Orthodox Church. "The Russian side reserves the right ⁠to take comprehensive political and diplomatic measures aimed at protecting Russia's national interests and the legitimate rights of its citizens," the ministry said.

In a statement, Estonia's Foreign Ministry did not respond to all of ⁠the allegations but denied that it allows its territory to be used for Ukrainian military operations. "While we generally do not comment on or engage with Russian propaganda narratives, in this case ​we can reiterate that Estonia has never allowed, and will never allow, its territory to be used for military operations by another country," it ⁠said.

"Other countries in our region have also made this position clear," the ministry said. In a post on X late Monday evening, Estonia's foreign minister Margus Tsahkna wrote that "Russia is flooding the airwaves with baseless accusations ⁠against ​Estonia to distract from its own actions undermining European security."

Russia has long accused Estonia and other NATO states in the Baltic region of allowing Ukrainian drones to use their airspace. Ukrainian drones have frequently entered NATO airspace, which Kyiv says is a result of Russian signal jamming. NATO countries have repeatedly denied intentionally allowing drones ⁠to use their airspace, and blamed Russia for the incursions, for having launched the war with Ukraine in 2022.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, speaking in Berlin, mentioned the ⁠situation in Estonia along with an ⁠incursion last week by Russian missiles into Poland as events that the alliance was monitoring, and said it had options available to respond. "We see situations in Poland and Estonia, etc.," Rutte said. "When it comes to the military domain, we will ‌always make assessments of our ‌deterrence and defence and make updates where necessary."