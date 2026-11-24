Colombia's ​National Environmental Licensing ​Authority (ANLA) on ‌Monday granted licenses ​to two hydrocarbon projects in ‌the eastern part of the country, allowing them to move forward to the ‌exploration, production and exploitation phases. The Petroleos ‌Colombianos' Campo Tapir Sureste project in the eastern department of Casanare received an ⁠environmental license ​to ⁠proceed with exploration and production involving drilling up ⁠to 35 conventional wells across five ​locations.

ANLA also approved the modification ⁠of a license for the CPO-5 exploratory ⁠drilling ​area in the department of Meta to a production license ⁠for the project, to be led by ⁠ONGC ⁠Videsh's Colombia arm and GeoPark.