Colombia environmental authority grants licenses to two hydrocarbon projects
Colombia's National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) on Monday granted licenses to two hydrocarbon projects in the eastern part of the country, allowing them to move forward to the exploration, production and exploitation phases. The Petroleos Colombianos' Campo Tapir Sureste project in the eastern department of Casanare received an environmental license to proceed with exploration and production involving drilling up to 35 conventional wells across five locations.
ANLA also approved the modification of a license for the CPO-5 exploratory drilling area in the department of Meta to a production license for the project, to be led by ONGC Videsh's Colombia arm and GeoPark.