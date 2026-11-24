China and ​Hong Kong stocks rebounded ​on Tuesday from ‌more than ​one-year lows, as Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO ‌sparked a rally in AI-related shares and helped reverse part of last week's global equity selloff. The move marked ‌a sharp turnaround in market sentiment after leadership turmoil ‌at the world's most valuable chipmaker and renewed concerns over AI spending had rattled global markets in recent sessions.

China's blue-chip ⁠CSI300 ​Index opened ⁠up 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% after hitting ⁠its lowest level since July 2025 on Monday. The tech-focused ​STAR50 Index jumped 3.3%, while the 5G Communication Index ⁠surged 7%. Memory-chip giant CXMT rose more than 6%.

Hong Kong's ⁠benchmark ​Hang Seng Index opened up 1.1%, after falling to its weakest level since April 2025 ⁠on Monday. The Hang Seng Artificial Intelligence Index opened up 6%. South ⁠Korea's ⁠KOSPI rose more than 7%, while Japan's Nikkei gained nearly 5% in early trade.