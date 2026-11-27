Britain beat Germany ​2-1 in the Davis Cup ‌quarter-finals ​in Bologna on Thursday, with Henry Patten and Neal Skupski clinching the decisive doubles match to send their team ‌into the last four for the first time in seven years.

Britain are chasing a first Davis Cup title since 2015 and moved a step closer after Patten and Skupski ‌defeated Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2 7-6(6). The tie had been finely poised ‌after the teams split the opening singles matches.

Cameron Norrie gave Britain a 1-0 lead by overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 3-6 6-2. The world number 52 broke the 39th-ranked German for a 4-2 advantage ⁠in ​the deciding set before ⁠sealing victory in one hour and 33 minutes. Germany hit back through world number one Alexander Zverev, who ⁠eased to a commanding 6-3 6-2 win over Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery.

The French Open and ​US Open champion dominated on serve, and converted four of his six break-point ⁠chances. Britain will play Austria or Spain in Saturday's semi-finals.

Daniel Merida Aguilar beat Austria's Joel Schwaerzler 6-4 6-4 ⁠to ​give Spain a 1-0 lead in the other quarter-final. Spain's talented 20-year-old Rafael Jodar is facing Jurij Rodionov in the second singles match, while seven-time Grand Slam ⁠singles champion Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers are set to play Lucas Miedler and ⁠Neil Oberleitner in ⁠the doubles if the tie goes the distance.

Three-time defending champions Italy have already secured a semi-final meeting with the Czech Republic.