Australia's Parliament on ​Friday passed the centre-left ​Labor government's gas ‌reservation scheme, which ​will require liquefied natural gas exporters to set aside up to 20% ‌of their production for the domestic market starting in 2028. "PASSED: We're keeping more gas here for Australians with a domestic ‌gas reservation," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on social ‌media following the bill's passage.

The bill cleared the Senate on Thursday night in a late sitting after the opposition Liberal-National coalition indicated it ⁠would ​not vote ⁠against the legislation, following Labor's decision last week to exempt the ⁠state of Western Australia from the scheme. The lower house cleared ​the bill on Friday morning. Western Australia, which accounts for ⁠about two-thirds of Australia's LNG exports, already operates its own 15% ⁠gas reservation ​policy and is not connected to the tightly supplied east coast gas market via pipelines or shipping ⁠links.

Roger Cook, Western Australia's premier, has said the exemption would "give us ⁠certainty ⁠so we can continue to attract investment, bring on new gas supply, and create jobs."