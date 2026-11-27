US ​President Donald Trump ‌said on ​Thursday that the market has viewed ‌Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO positively, but that he was "a little concerned" about the ‌stock market's retreat early in Wednesday's ‌trading session. "The market feels very good about it," Trump told reporters, speaking of Huang ⁠and ​Nvidia. "I ⁠was a little concerned yesterday when I saw ⁠some pretty big dips, and by ​the end of the day, it was ⁠up again."

The Nasdaq fell more than 4% ⁠in ​the first few hours of Wednesday's trading before recovering most ⁠of those losses to end the day down ⁠just ⁠slightly.