Vietnam said on Thursday it was working with the United States to complete a trade deal as soon as possible hours after the Trump administration threatened new tariffs that could hurt key export industries, from clothing and footwear and electronics. The ‌manufacturing hub, which runs the largest trade surplus of any US partner, faces potential rates of 35% on grounds of excessive industrial capacity, exceeding those of Southeast Asian peers and second only to China's among the 14 targeted.

Shortly after the tariffs were unveiled, Vietnam's trade ministry said the two countries were working to seal a trade deal "as soon as possible", adding that it would cooperate with the ‌US investigation on excessive capacity. Vietnam, home to major export operations of multinationals including Samsung Electronics and Apple, has spent more than a year hammering out a trade deal with Washington.

Industry officials, ‌who expected an agreement in December, when Vietnam leader To Lam is set to attend a G20 summit in Florida, see the new tariff threat as an inducement to reach a deal. "I would not rule out a deal over the coming months," said Bruno Jaspaert, the head of DEEP C Industrial Zones, a network of industrial parks in northern Vietnam hosting export-oriented factories run by multinational companies.

Such a trade deal could leave Vietnam with tariffs of 20%, above an ⁠existing general ​duty of 12.5% and slightly higher than regional competitors ⁠but well below the threatened 35%, US officials have said. That would keep Vietnamese tariffs significantly below those on China, preserving its appeal to foreign investors as an alternative manufacturing base nearby.

FOOTWEAR, CLOTHING HIT Months of tariff uncertainty may have already ⁠hurt some sectors since production shifted elsewhere as orders dropped, Jaspaert added.

"Most of the industries facing the highest threats may have already made plans and carried out contingency measures," he said. The planned new US tariff "adds uncertainty ​for manufacturers serving the American market and could delay sourcing and expansion decisions," said John Campbell, head of industrial services in Vietnam at real estate firm Savills.

"Garments, textiles and footwear ⁠producers with significant US exposure would be particularly sensitive to higher costs and pressure on margins," he said. Officials of the footwear industry have said Indonesia has attracted new investment, while expansion has stalled in Vietnam, home to large operations for Nike, ⁠Adidas and ​other leading shoemakers.

Competitors in apparel and footwear such as Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia, have struck deals with Washington for tariffs of 18%. ELECTRONICS WOES

Vietnam also faces a US investigation into accusations of intellectual property violations, with a February 28 deadline. Washington has also accused it of functioning as a transit point for Chinese goods headed to the United States. The accusation is particularly ominous ⁠for Vietnam's electronics industry, which uses large volumes of Chinese-made components to assemble devices such as computers, tablets and video game consoles.

Samsung and Tesla were among companies that urged the US government not ⁠to increase tariffs on Vietnam over intellectual property, ⁠arguing that would hurt supply chains. Vietnam pledged to tackle issues raised in US trade investigations in a resolution published just hours before the US unveiled the new tariffs.

It said it would review reliance on imported inputs, develop domestic supply sources and build a database to monitor manufacturers' supply ‌chains. The government also pledged ‌to establish an early-warning mechanism to manage trade surpluses.