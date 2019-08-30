International Development News
Lebanon not informed about route of Iranian tanker - finance minister

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:16 IST
Lebanon has not been informed whether an Iranian oil tanker, at the centre of a U.S.-Iran confrontation, was heading to one of its ports, the finance minister told Reuters on Friday.

"We have not been informed of the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya heading (here)," Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said.

Turkey's Foreign Minister said earlier that the tanker was headed for Lebanon.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
