Congolese girl, 9, dies of Ebola in Uganda- hospital official

A nine-year-old girl has died of Ebola in the East African nation of Uganda, a hospital official said, a day after she tested positive for the disease after crossing the border from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It is true she died last night," said the official, who asked not to be named.

