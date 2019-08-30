International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Congolese girl, 9, dies of Ebola in Uganda- hospital official

Reuters Kampala
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:50 IST
Congolese girl, 9, dies of Ebola in Uganda- hospital official

Image Credit: Twitter(@USAIDMarkGreen)

A nine-year-old girl has died of Ebola in the East African nation of Uganda, a hospital official said, a day after she tested positive for the disease after crossing the border from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It is true she died last night," said the official, who asked not to be named.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Malaysian police cite hunger and stress as likely causes of Irish girl's death

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Uganda
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019